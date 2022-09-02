S. Korea, U.S., Japan agree on strong response in case of N. Korea's nuke test
HONOLULU, Sept. 1 (Yonhap) -- South Korea, Japan and the United States agreed to stern measures against a new nuclear test by North Korea, South Korea's top security adviser said Thursday, adding the countries' reaction will be different from those of the past.
Kim Sung-han made the remarks after a trilateral meeting with his U.S. and Japanese counterparts -- Jake Sullivan and Akiba Takeo Akiba -- in Honolulu.
"(We) agreed that there must not be naive thinking or reaction that North Korea has conducted six nuclear tests and that (a new test) will only be one more nuclear test," Kim told reporters before heading home.
"Should North Korea conduct its seventh nuclear test, our reaction will certainly be different from those until now," he added.
(END)
-
Main opposition DP to elect ex-presidential candidate Lee as new leader
-
Busan preparing to successfully host BTS' 100,000-person concert
-
Popular writer apologizes for discriminatory remarks against female politicians
-
Assembly speaker Kim visits KAI, promises parliamentary support for arms exports
-
New DP Chairman Lee kicks off 1st day in office with emphasis on unity, cooperation
-
(3rd LD) Ex-presidential candidate Lee elected DP's new leader
-
(LEAD) S. Korea to lift pre-travel COVID-19 test requirement for inbound travelers this week
-
Main opposition DP to elect ex-presidential candidate Lee as new leader
-
(2nd LD) Ex-presidential candidate Lee elected DP's new leader
-
New DP Chairman Lee kicks off 1st day in office with emphasis on unity, cooperation
-
Super strong typhoon forecast to pass near Jeju Island early next week
-
(LEAD) S. Korea to lift pre-travel COVID-19 test requirement for inbound travelers this week
-
(LEAD) Super strong typhoon forecast to affect southern South Korea early next week
-
S. Korea's new COVID-19 cases dip to 80,000s; deaths hit 4-month high
-
S. Korea to lift pre-travel COVID-19 test requirement for inbound travelers this week