N. Korea blasts new U.N. rapporteur on its human rights as 'puppet' of U.S.

"We had already made clear our principled stand that we neither recognize nor deal with any 'special rapporteur' who is merely a puppet of the U.S," the unnamed spokesperson was quoted as saying by the KCNA in an English-language article. "The DPRK will never pardon the U.S. and its vassal forces' 'human rights' racket against the DPRK which is aimed at overthrowing its social system." The DPRK stands for the North's official name, the Democratic People's Republic of Korea.