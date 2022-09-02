Friday's weather forecast
All News 09:00 September 02, 2022
SEOUL, Sept. 2 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Friday.
Temperature (C) Condition Possibility
High/Low of Rain (%)
Seoul 30/20 Sunny 0
Incheon 29/21 Sunny 10
Suwon 29/19 Sunny 10
Cheongju 28/19 Cloudy 20
Daejeon 28/18 Cloudy 30
Chuncheon 29/17 Cloudy 20
Gangneung 26/19 Rain 60
Jeonju 28/19 Cloudy 30
Gwangju 28/20 Cloudy 30
Jeju 27/23 Rain 80
Daegu 25/20 Cloudy 30
Busan 25/21 Rain 70

