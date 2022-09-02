Friday's weather forecast

Go to Contents Go to Navigation

All News 09:00 September 02, 2022

SEOUL, Sept. 2 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Friday.

Temperature (C) Condition Possibility

High/Low of Rain (%)

Seoul 30/20 Sunny 0

Incheon 29/21 Sunny 10

Suwon 29/19 Sunny 10

Cheongju 28/19 Cloudy 20

Daejeon 28/18 Cloudy 30

Chuncheon 29/17 Cloudy 20

Gangneung 26/19 Rain 60

Jeonju 28/19 Cloudy 30

Gwangju 28/20 Cloudy 30

Jeju 27/23 Rain 80

Daegu 25/20 Cloudy 30

Busan 25/21 Rain 70

