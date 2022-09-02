The Korea Interbank Offered Rates (KORIBOR)
All News 11:05 September 02, 2022
SEOUL, Sept. 2 (Yonhap) -- The Korea Interbank Offered Rates (KORIBOR) as posted by Yonhap Infomax, the financial news and information arm of Yonhap News Agency, at 11:00 a.m.
Term Today (%) Previous Session (%)
1-W 2.50 2.50
1-M 2.62 2.62
2-M 2.74 2.74
3-M 2.89 2.88
6-M 3.34 3.33
12-M 3.76 3.74
