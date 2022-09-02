PPP's nat'l standing committee approves charter revision to form new emergency leadership
SEOUL, Sept. 2 (Yonhap) -- The ruling People Power Party's (PPP) national standing committee on Friday approved the revision of a party charter to form a new emergency leadership committee.
The standing committee decided with unanimous approval to revise a party charter to specify "emergency situations" where an emergency leadership committee can be launched.
The PPP has been trying to launch a new emergency leadership committee after a court effectively ruled the current leadership invalid last week by suspending the duties of its chair, a decision seen as a victory for ousted PPP Chairman Lee Jun-seok.
The PPP plans to pass the charter revision through its national committee Monday next week to complete the launch of a new leadership.
