PPP's nat'l standing committee approves charter revision to form new emergency leadership

September 02, 2022

SEOUL, Sept. 2 (Yonhap) -- The ruling People Power Party's (PPP) national standing committee on Friday approved the revision of a party charter to form a new emergency leadership committee.

The standing committee decided with unanimous approval to revise a party charter to specify "emergency situations" where an emergency leadership committee can be launched.

The PPP has been trying to launch a new emergency leadership committee after a court effectively ruled the current leadership invalid last week by suspending the duties of its chair, a decision seen as a victory for ousted PPP Chairman Lee Jun-seok.

The PPP plans to pass the charter revision through its national committee Monday next week to complete the launch of a new leadership.

The ruling People Power Party holds a national standing committee meeting at the National Assembly complex in western Seoul on Sept. 2, 2022. (Pool photo) (Yonhap)

