Yonhap News Summary
The following is the first summary of major stories moved by Yonhap News Agency on Friday.
(4th LD) S. Korea, U.S., Japan agree on strong response in case of N. Korea's nuke test
HONOLULU/WASHINGTON -- South Korea, Japan and the United States agreed to stern measures against a new nuclear test by North Korea, South Korea's top security adviser said Thursday, adding the countries' reaction will be different from those of the past.
Kim Sung-han made the remarks after a trilateral meeting with his U.S. and Japanese counterparts -- Jake Sullivan and Takeo Akiba -- in Honolulu.
(2nd LD) Consumer prices grow at slower pace in Aug. amid falling oil prices
SEOUL -- South Korea's consumer prices grew at a slower in August after running at a 24-year high the previous month as global oil prices slid, data showed Friday, in a sign that high inflation may have peaked.
But inflationary pressure still remains high, given volatility in oil prices and a weaker won, fanning expectations that the central bank will likely further raise the policy rate.
S. Korea's new COVID-19 cases below 90,000 for 2nd day
SEOUL - South Korea's new COVID-19 cases stayed below 90,000 for the second straight day Friday, hitting the lowest for a Friday count in five weeks, as the virus wave is slowing down.
The country reported 89,586 new COVID-19 infections, including 317 from overseas, bringing the total caseload to 23,417,425, the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency (KDCA) said.
Heavy rain forecast for southern S. Korea throughout weekend
SEOUL -- The periphery of Typhoon Hinnamnor is forecast to bring heavy rain to the southern part of South Korea, including the resort island of Jeju, throughout the weekend, the state weather agency said Friday.
The southeastern part of Jeju is currently seeing precipitation levels ranging between 10 and 20 millimeters per hour, with the level expected to reach up to 50 mm sometime, according to the Korea Meteorological Administration (KMA).
Samsung aims to popularize SmartThings
BERLIN, -- Samsung Electronics Co. will work toward popularizing its home automation platform this year, in a bid to help provide a connected and sustainable home life, its top executive has said.
"For Samsung to grow together with the young generations, it should offer them sustainable experience, let alone technological innovations," Samsung Electronics Vice Chairman Han Jong-hee said during a press briefing at Europe's biggest tech trade show, the Internationale Funkausstellung Berlin (IFA) 2022
N. Korea blasts new U.N. rapporteur on its human rights as 'puppet' of U.S.
SEOUL -- North Korea accused the newly appointed U.N. special rapporteur on its human rights situation Friday of serving merely as a "puppet" of the United States.
In response to a question by the North's official Korean Central News Agency (KCNA), a spokesperson for Pyongyang's foreign ministry launched the verbal attack on the U.S. and Elizabeth Salmon, who assumed the post in early August. She arrived in Seoul earlier this week for meetings with South Korean officials, North Korean defectors and relevant activists groups. She has publicly called for more efforts to address the human rights situation in the North.
