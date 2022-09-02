Presidential committee on 'digital platform gov't' comes into being
SEOUL, Sept. 2 (Yonhap) -- A presidential committee on 'digital platform government' came officially into being Friday with an initiative to create a data-based digital platform where the government could join hands with the public and firms to solve social problems.
President Yoon Suk-yeol attended the ceremony held at the presidential office Friday morning to launch the committee and discussed its future tasks with committee members, according to officials.
A key election pledge of Yoon, the envisioned digital platform government is aimed at providing tailored government services and accomplishing the government administration based on artificial intelligence and data technologies by removing partitions between government agencies and disclosing public data to the private sector.
Koh Jean, the chairperson of the Korea Metaverse Industry Association, has been appointed as the first chair of the newly launched committee composed of a total of 23 members, including 19 from private digital technology sectors, like AI, data and digital security.
The finance, science, and interior ministers, and the chief of the Personal Information Protection Committee have also joined the committee as members.
During their discussion with Yoon, Committee Chairman Koh pledged to pursue four main tasks, including setting up an innovative infrastructure for the envisioned government platform and innovating the government administration by harnessing AI and data technologies.
The committee plans to come up with a detailed plan of tasks to be pursued by the first quarter of 2023.
pbr@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
Main opposition DP to elect ex-presidential candidate Lee as new leader
-
Busan preparing to successfully host BTS' 100,000-person concert
-
Popular writer apologizes for discriminatory remarks against female politicians
-
Assembly speaker Kim visits KAI, promises parliamentary support for arms exports
-
New DP Chairman Lee kicks off 1st day in office with emphasis on unity, cooperation
-
(3rd LD) Ex-presidential candidate Lee elected DP's new leader
-
(LEAD) S. Korea to lift pre-travel COVID-19 test requirement for inbound travelers this week
-
Main opposition DP to elect ex-presidential candidate Lee as new leader
-
(2nd LD) Ex-presidential candidate Lee elected DP's new leader
-
New DP Chairman Lee kicks off 1st day in office with emphasis on unity, cooperation
-
Super strong typhoon forecast to pass near Jeju Island early next week
-
(LEAD) Super strong typhoon forecast to affect southern South Korea early next week
-
(LEAD) S. Korea, U.S., Japan agree on strong response in case of N. Korea's nuke test
-
Amorepacific to acquire U.S. beauty brand Tata Harper for 168 bln won
-
(3rd LD) S. Korea, U.S., Japan agree on strong response in case of N. Korea's nuke test