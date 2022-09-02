Military reports 836 more COVID-19 cases
All News 14:19 September 02, 2022
SEOUL, Sept. 2 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's military reported 836 additional COVID-19 cases Friday, raising the total caseload among its service members to 264,990, the defense ministry said.
The new cases included 582 from the Army, 77 from the Air Force, 68 from the Marine Corps, 60 from units under the direct control of the ministry, 44 from the Navy and two from the Joint Chiefs of Staff.
Currently, 5,451 military personnel are under treatment.
