Summary of inter-Korean news this week

All News 16:00 September 02, 2022

SEOUL, Sept. 2 (Yonhap) -- The following is a summary of inter-Korean news this week.

Unification ministry seeks 751 bln won in 2023 budget for inter-Korean humanitarian cooperation

SEOUL -- South Korea's unification ministry said Tuesday it has requested a 15.1 percent hike in its 2023 budget, compared with last year, for humanitarian cooperation with North Korea for the new government's "audacious initiative" revolving around plans to offer a set of bold economic incentives to Pyongyang in return for denuclearization steps.

According to the ministry's budget proposal reported to the Cabinet, 751 billion won (US$558 million) -- a 15.1 percent increase from last year's 652 billion won -- was set aside to push for humanitarian cooperation projects with the North.

(LEAD) N. Korea set for nuke test, but no sign of action yet: S. Korean defense chief

SEOUL -- North Korea remains ready to carry out a nuclear experiment, but no "particular" signs have emerged yet that the test is imminent, South Korea's defense minister said Monday.

In a parliamentary briefing, Lee Jong-sup also said that the reclusive regime appears to be continuing preparations for a new intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) or short-range ballistic missile (SRBM) launch.
