Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Key developments on North Korea this week

All News 16:00 September 02, 2022

SEOUL, Sept. 2 (Yonhap) -- The following are key developments regarding North Korea this week.

------

Aug. 29 -- Satellite imagery shows flood damage at N. Korea's nuclear test site: Beyond Parallel

New U.N. rapporteur for N. Korea human rights vows to take victim-centered approach

30 -- Unification ministry seeks 751 bln won in 2023 budget for inter-Korean humanitarian cooperation

31 -- S. Korea, U.S. flaunt combined firepower in large-scale field exercise amid N.K. threats

N. Korea holds first meeting of civil defense organization commanding officers in 3 years

Sept. 1 -- N. Korea says it participated in U.N. maritime meeting in July

2 -- S. Korea, U.S., Japan agree on strong response in case of N. Korea's nuke test

N. Korea blasts new U.N. rapporteur on its human rights as 'puppet' of U.S.
(END)

Issue Keywords
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Most Viewed More
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
HOME All News
HOME TOP
Send Feedback
How can we improve?
Thanks for your feedback!