LX INT 44,300 UP 1,600

Hyundai M&F INS 31,350 UP 450

Hanwha 30,500 DN 650

CJ 76,200 DN 600

DB HiTek 43,700 DN 850

TaihanElecWire 1,720 DN 20

DongkukStlMill 12,700 UP 50

HANKOOK & COMPANY 13,150 UP 300

KIA CORP. 80,800 UP 600

Youngpoong 662,000 DN 8,000

SK hynix 91,700 DN 700

HyundaiEng&Const 45,050 DN 600

CUCKOO HOMESYS 31,950 DN 500

SamsungF&MIns 192,000 0

HANALL BIOPHARMA 16,200 DN 200

Kogas 42,550 UP 450

POSCO CHEMICAL 164,500 UP 1,500

LG Corp. 78,800 DN 900

Boryung 10,150 UP 150

LOTTE Fine Chem 68,600 UP 100

HYUNDAI STEEL 31,500 DN 750

Shinsegae 220,000 DN 500

Nongshim 299,000 UP 1,000

ORION Holdings 14,100 DN 50

Daesang 22,100 0

SKNetworks 4,370 DN 75

KAL 26,150 0

Daewoong 23,750 UP 250

TaekwangInd 818,000 DN 5,000

SSANGYONGCNE 6,680 DN 140

DB INSURANCE 59,900 UP 600

LOTTE 40,950 DN 450

SLCORP 39,600 UP 1,150

Yuhan 56,000 DN 100

SamsungElec 57,500 DN 900

SGBC 50,400 UP 300

GCH Corp 18,450 0

LotteChilsung 156,500 UP 2,500

Hyosung 73,600 DN 100

HyundaiMtr 196,500 UP 1,000

(MORE)