KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-1
SEOUL, Sept. 2 (Yonhap) -- Friday's closing prices (KRW) of KOSPI 200 stocks traded on the main Korea Stock Exchange.
LX INT 44,300 UP 1,600
Hyundai M&F INS 31,350 UP 450
Hanwha 30,500 DN 650
CJ 76,200 DN 600
DB HiTek 43,700 DN 850
TaihanElecWire 1,720 DN 20
DongkukStlMill 12,700 UP 50
HANKOOK & COMPANY 13,150 UP 300
KIA CORP. 80,800 UP 600
Youngpoong 662,000 DN 8,000
SK hynix 91,700 DN 700
HyundaiEng&Const 45,050 DN 600
CUCKOO HOMESYS 31,950 DN 500
SamsungF&MIns 192,000 0
HANALL BIOPHARMA 16,200 DN 200
Kogas 42,550 UP 450
POSCO CHEMICAL 164,500 UP 1,500
LG Corp. 78,800 DN 900
Boryung 10,150 UP 150
LOTTE Fine Chem 68,600 UP 100
HYUNDAI STEEL 31,500 DN 750
Shinsegae 220,000 DN 500
Nongshim 299,000 UP 1,000
ORION Holdings 14,100 DN 50
Daesang 22,100 0
SKNetworks 4,370 DN 75
KAL 26,150 0
Daewoong 23,750 UP 250
TaekwangInd 818,000 DN 5,000
SSANGYONGCNE 6,680 DN 140
DB INSURANCE 59,900 UP 600
LOTTE 40,950 DN 450
SLCORP 39,600 UP 1,150
Yuhan 56,000 DN 100
SamsungElec 57,500 DN 900
SGBC 50,400 UP 300
GCH Corp 18,450 0
LotteChilsung 156,500 UP 2,500
Hyosung 73,600 DN 100
HyundaiMtr 196,500 UP 1,000
(MORE)
-
Main opposition DP to elect ex-presidential candidate Lee as new leader
-
Busan preparing to successfully host BTS' 100,000-person concert
-
Assembly speaker Kim visits KAI, promises parliamentary support for arms exports
-
New DP Chairman Lee kicks off 1st day in office with emphasis on unity, cooperation
-
(3rd LD) Ex-presidential candidate Lee elected DP's new leader
-
(3rd LD) Ex-presidential candidate Lee elected DP's new leader
-
(LEAD) S. Korea to lift pre-travel COVID-19 test requirement for inbound travelers this week
-
Main opposition DP to elect ex-presidential candidate Lee as new leader
-
(2nd LD) Ex-presidential candidate Lee elected DP's new leader
-
New DP Chairman Lee kicks off 1st day in office with emphasis on unity, cooperation
-
(LEAD) Super strong typhoon forecast to affect southern South Korea early next week
-
Super strong typhoon forecast to pass near Jeju Island early next week
-
(LEAD) S. Korea, U.S., Japan agree on strong response in case of N. Korea's nuke test
-
Amorepacific to acquire U.S. beauty brand Tata Harper for 168 bln won
-
Heavy rain forecast for southern S. Korea throughout weekend