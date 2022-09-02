KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-2
AmoreG 33,800 DN 700
HYUNDAIGREENFOOD 7,480 DN 70
POSCO Holdings 246,000 DN 7,000
KCC 284,000 DN 3,500
SKBP 70,100 DN 1,100
Meritz Insurance 36,750 DN 200
SAMYANGHOLDINGS 67,400 DN 800
ShinhanGroup 34,600 DN 300
HITEJINRO 29,600 DN 550
CJ LOGISTICS 117,500 DN 500
DOOSAN 78,000 DN 700
DL 65,800 UP 100
SKCHEM 105,000 UP 10,400
NHIS 9,740 DN 50
MERITZ SECU 4,590 DN 45
HtlShilla 72,400 DN 500
LS 64,300 DN 100
HYUNDAI HEAVY INDUST RIES133500 DN500
GC Corp 155,500 DN 4,000
GS E&C 29,200 UP 200
SAMSUNG SDI CO.,LTD. 576,000 UP 1,000
KPIC 117,000 DN 500
MIRAE ASSET SEC 6,470 DN 10
SKC 115,000 UP 1,000
DongwonInd 225,000 UP 1,500
GS Retail 26,950 UP 1,000
Ottogi 475,500 UP 3,000
Hanssem 51,600 DN 100
F&F 139,000 UP 4,000
Hanmi Science 43,300 DN 400
KSOE 91,100 DN 1,900
HANWHA SOLUTIONS 51,100 DN 700
MS IND 22,250 UP 1,050
OCI 109,000 DN 1,500
LS ELECTRIC 53,200 0
KorZinc 618,000 DN 26,000
SamsungHvyInd 5,660 DN 80
HyundaiMipoDock 103,500 UP 2,000
IS DONGSEO 36,700 DN 150
S-Oil 98,400 DN 700
(MORE)
-
Main opposition DP to elect ex-presidential candidate Lee as new leader
-
Busan preparing to successfully host BTS' 100,000-person concert
-
Assembly speaker Kim visits KAI, promises parliamentary support for arms exports
-
New DP Chairman Lee kicks off 1st day in office with emphasis on unity, cooperation
-
(3rd LD) Ex-presidential candidate Lee elected DP's new leader
-
(3rd LD) Ex-presidential candidate Lee elected DP's new leader
-
(LEAD) S. Korea to lift pre-travel COVID-19 test requirement for inbound travelers this week
-
Main opposition DP to elect ex-presidential candidate Lee as new leader
-
(2nd LD) Ex-presidential candidate Lee elected DP's new leader
-
New DP Chairman Lee kicks off 1st day in office with emphasis on unity, cooperation
-
(LEAD) Super strong typhoon forecast to affect southern South Korea early next week
-
Super strong typhoon forecast to pass near Jeju Island early next week
-
(LEAD) S. Korea, U.S., Japan agree on strong response in case of N. Korea's nuke test
-
Amorepacific to acquire U.S. beauty brand Tata Harper for 168 bln won
-
Heavy rain forecast for southern S. Korea throughout weekend