KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-3
SamsungElecMech 136,500 UP 1,500
LG Innotek 345,500 UP 9,500
LOTTE CHEMICAL Corp 169,000 DN 1,500
HMM 21,350 DN 250
HYUNDAI WIA 75,200 DN 100
KumhoPetrochem 125,000 DN 2,500
Mobis 214,000 UP 2,000
HANWHA AEROSPACE 80,600 UP 800
S-1 56,900 UP 500
ZINUS 40,050 DN 600
Hanchem 215,000 UP 4,500
DWS 50,900 DN 100
KEPCO 19,850 DN 500
SamsungSecu 33,300 0
KG DONGBU STL 10,500 DN 500
SKTelecom 52,600 UP 200
HyundaiElev 27,900 DN 250
SAMSUNG SDS 125,500 DN 500
KOREA AEROSPACE 60,600 UP 500
KUMHOTIRE 3,445 UP 45
DONGSUH 22,800 DN 1,050
SamsungEng 22,400 DN 50
SAMSUNG C&T 116,000 DN 1,000
PanOcean 5,030 UP 30
SAMSUNG CARD 31,000 DN 50
CheilWorldwide 21,600 UP 50
KT 36,650 0
SHINSEGAE INTERNATIO NAL27800 UP400
LOTTE TOUR 11,950 DN 450
LG Uplus 11,350 UP 150
SAMSUNG LIFE 64,100 UP 2,500
Hanon Systems 10,150 UP 100
SK 224,500 UP 1,000
ShinpoongPharm 26,500 DN 550
Handsome 27,500 UP 150
ILJIN MATERIALS 68,800 DN 1,200
Asiana Airlines 14,600 DN 300
COWAY 61,300 DN 300
LOTTE SHOPPING 96,800 UP 700
IBK 9,430 DN 30
-
Main opposition DP to elect ex-presidential candidate Lee as new leader
-
Busan preparing to successfully host BTS' 100,000-person concert
-
Assembly speaker Kim visits KAI, promises parliamentary support for arms exports
-
New DP Chairman Lee kicks off 1st day in office with emphasis on unity, cooperation
-
(3rd LD) Ex-presidential candidate Lee elected DP's new leader
-
-
(LEAD) S. Korea to lift pre-travel COVID-19 test requirement for inbound travelers this week
-
-
-
-
(LEAD) Super strong typhoon forecast to affect southern South Korea early next week
-
Super strong typhoon forecast to pass near Jeju Island early next week
-
(LEAD) S. Korea, U.S., Japan agree on strong response in case of N. Korea's nuke test
-
Amorepacific to acquire U.S. beauty brand Tata Harper for 168 bln won
-
Heavy rain forecast for southern S. Korea throughout weekend