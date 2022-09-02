KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-4
Kangwonland 26,050 DN 300
NAVER 234,000 DN 2,000
Kakao 70,200 DN 1,200
NCsoft 368,000 DN 9,000
HANATOUR SERVICE 56,000 DN 1,600
COSMAX 60,100 0
KIWOOM 81,600 DN 300
DSME 19,000 DN 250
HDSINFRA 5,700 DN 160
LG Display 15,700 0
DWEC 4,970 DN 50
POSCO INTERNATIONAL 25,800 DN 250
CJ CheilJedang 400,000 DN 500
KEPCO KPS 39,100 DN 300
LG H&H 691,000 UP 4,000
LGCHEM 610,000 DN 13,000
KEPCO E&C 68,400 DN 1,100
HYUNDAIHOMESHOP 49,450 UP 150
HYUNDAI ROTEM 30,200 UP 350
KT&G 83,000 UP 200
LGELECTRONICS 97,300 DN 400
Celltrion 184,500 DN 2,000
Doosan Enerbility 19,100 DN 100
Doosanfc 35,500 DN 1,150
TKG Huchems 20,050 DN 450
DAEWOONG PHARM 166,500 DN 3,000
HYUNDAIDEPTST 60,500 DN 500
GS 45,750 UP 100
LIG Nex1 105,500 UP 2,500
Fila Holdings 30,400 UP 50
HYUNDAIGLOVIS 171,500 UP 1,000
HANAFINANCIALGR 37,700 UP 200
HANWHA LIFE 2,300 UP 65
AMOREPACIFIC 119,500 DN 500
KIH 56,000 UP 400
FOOSUNG 15,350 DN 250
SK Innovation 181,500 UP 3,000
POONGSAN 29,300 DN 350
KBFinancialGroup 47,150 DN 600
Hansae 15,150 UP 100
Main opposition DP to elect ex-presidential candidate Lee as new leader
Busan preparing to successfully host BTS' 100,000-person concert
Assembly speaker Kim visits KAI, promises parliamentary support for arms exports
New DP Chairman Lee kicks off 1st day in office with emphasis on unity, cooperation
(3rd LD) Ex-presidential candidate Lee elected DP's new leader
(LEAD) S. Korea to lift pre-travel COVID-19 test requirement for inbound travelers this week
(2nd LD) Ex-presidential candidate Lee elected DP's new leader
(LEAD) Super strong typhoon forecast to affect southern South Korea early next week
Super strong typhoon forecast to pass near Jeju Island early next week
(LEAD) S. Korea, U.S., Japan agree on strong response in case of N. Korea's nuke test
Amorepacific to acquire U.S. beauty brand Tata Harper for 168 bln won
Heavy rain forecast for southern S. Korea throughout weekend