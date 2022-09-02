KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-5
Youngone Corp 44,050 UP 1,300
CSWIND 64,100 DN 3,000
GKL 15,950 UP 150
KOLON IND 50,200 0
HanmiPharm 299,000 DN 3,000
SD Biosensor 33,200 DN 150
Meritz Financial 28,300 DN 1,000
BNK Financial Group 6,560 DN 40
emart 97,000 UP 300
지HANKOOK TIRE & TEC HNOLOGY386 50 UP950
KOLMAR KOREA 37,650 UP 200
PIAM 35,650 DN 350
HANJINKAL 48,650 DN 1,150
CHONGKUNDANG 85,500 UP 1,100
DoubleUGames 42,300 UP 100
MANDO 52,800 0
SAMSUNG BIOLOGICS 838,000 UP 12,000
Doosan Bobcat 33,600 DN 400
H.S.ENTERPRISE 12,650 0
Netmarble 60,000 DN 900
KRAFTON 232,000 DN 4,000
HD HYUNDAI 61,700 UP 100
ORION 97,000 DN 500
ILJIN HYSOLUS 36,300 DN 1,100
HANWHA SYSTEMS 15,150 DN 450
BGF Retail 156,000 DN 1,500
HDC-OP 12,000 0
HYOSUNG TNC 304,000 DN 2,500
HYOSUNG ADVANCED 419,000 DN 5,500
HANILCMT 14,500 DN 200
SKBS 111,000 UP 3,000
WooriFinancialGroup 11,450 DN 100
KakaoBank 25,850 DN 250
HYBE 168,500 UP 2,000
SK ie technology 79,600 DN 100
LG Energy Solution 482,000 UP 19,000
DL E&C 42,450 UP 1,550
kakaopay 58,200 DN 1,000
K Car 20,150 DN 400
SKSQUARE 39,050 DN 350
(END)
-
