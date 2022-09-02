S. Korean Bond Yields on Sept. 2, 2022
All News 16:38 September 02, 2022
Today (%) Previous Session(%) Change (BP)
1-year TB 3.250 3.303 -5.3
2-year TB 3.695 3.791 -9.6
3-year TB 3.678 3.778 -10.0
10-year TB 3.738 3.805 -6.7
2-year MSB 3.676 3.779 -10.3
3-year CB (AA-) 4.655 4.747 -9.2
91-day CD 2.930 2.920 +1.0
(END)
