September 03, 2022

SEOUL, Sept. 3 (Yonhap) -- The following are the top headlines in major South Korean newspapers on Sept. 3.

Korean-language dailies
-- Double standards by prosecution, police in probes over spread of false information (Kyunghyang Shinmun)
-- Emergency as unprecedented Typhoon Hinnamnor heads north (Kookmin Daily)
-- Lee says prosecutors nitpicking over words; Prosecution says Lee unresponsive to written questioning (Donga Ilbo)
-- S. Korea, U.S., Japan to pursue trilateral 'extended deterrence,' opening new phase of military cooperation (Segye Times)
-- Inheritance tax bomb after building a factory (Chosun Ilbo)
-- Lee Jae-myung says outlandish nitpicking over words, Kweon Seong-dong says a war against crime (JoongAng Ilbo)
-- Where are housing prices headed to? (Hankyoreh)
-- Train derailing Hinnamnor to slam the Korean Peninsula on Tuesday (Hankook Ilbo)
-- 'Candle' sells at 20.3 bln won amid money war over art (Maeil Business Newspaper)
-- Live internet broadcasts shake up commerce with 10,000 shows in a week (Korea Economic Daily)
