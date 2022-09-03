Korean-language dailies

-- Double standards by prosecution, police in probes over spread of false information (Kyunghyang Shinmun)

-- Emergency as unprecedented Typhoon Hinnamnor heads north (Kookmin Daily)

-- Lee says prosecutors nitpicking over words; Prosecution says Lee unresponsive to written questioning (Donga Ilbo)

-- S. Korea, U.S., Japan to pursue trilateral 'extended deterrence,' opening new phase of military cooperation (Segye Times)

-- Inheritance tax bomb after building a factory (Chosun Ilbo)

-- Lee Jae-myung says outlandish nitpicking over words, Kweon Seong-dong says a war against crime (JoongAng Ilbo)

-- Where are housing prices headed to? (Hankyoreh)

-- Train derailing Hinnamnor to slam the Korean Peninsula on Tuesday (Hankook Ilbo)

-- 'Candle' sells at 20.3 bln won amid money war over art (Maeil Business Newspaper)

-- Live internet broadcasts shake up commerce with 10,000 shows in a week (Korea Economic Daily)

(END)