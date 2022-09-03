Saturday's weather forecast
All News 09:00 September 03, 2022
SEOUL, Sep. 03 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Saturday.
Temperature (C) Condition Possibility
High/Low of Rain (%)
Seoul 28/20 Sunny 60
Incheon 27/20 Sunny 60
Suwon 28/20 Sunny 60
Cheongju 26/21 Rain 60
Daejeon 26/21 Sunny 70
Chuncheon 27/18 Sunny 60
Gangneung 24/19 Rain 70
Jeonju 27/21 Rain 60
Gwangju 27/22 Rain 80
Jeju 28/25 Rain 80
Daegu 24/21 Rain 60
Busan 25/22 Rain 80
