Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Saturday's weather forecast

All News 09:00 September 03, 2022

SEOUL, Sep. 03 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Saturday.

Temperature (C) Condition Possibility

High/Low of Rain (%)

Seoul 28/20 Sunny 60

Incheon 27/20 Sunny 60

Suwon 28/20 Sunny 60

Cheongju 26/21 Rain 60

Daejeon 26/21 Sunny 70

Chuncheon 27/18 Sunny 60

Gangneung 24/19 Rain 70

Jeonju 27/21 Rain 60

Gwangju 27/22 Rain 80

Jeju 28/25 Rain 80

Daegu 24/21 Rain 60

Busan 25/22 Rain 80

(END)

Issue Keywords
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Most Viewed More
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
HOME All News
HOME TOP
Send Feedback
How can we improve?
Thanks for your feedback!