New COVID-19 cases below 90,000 for 3rd day; pre-departure virus tests for arrivals lifted
SEOUL, Sept. 3 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's new COVID-19 cases stayed below 90,000 for the third straight day Saturday as the country lifted its mandatory pre-departure virus tests for arrivals amid an easing virus wave.
The country reported 79,746 new COVID-19 infections, including 323 from overseas, bringing the total caseload to 23,497,048, the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency (KDCA) said.
The latest figure is down by around 10,000 from the previous day.
An omicron variant had led to a virus resurgence from early July, with the daily caseload spiking to as high as 180,000 in mid-August after falling as low as 3,000 in June.
Health authorities believe the virus wave is now on track for a gradual slowdown.
The country also suspended its mandatory pre-departure COVID-19 test for inbound travelers starting Saturday. A mandatory PCR test within the first 24 hours of entry into South Korea will remain in place.
The KDCA reported 74 additional deaths from COVID-19, putting the death toll at 27,014.
The number of critically ill patients came to 520, up by 12 from Friday's tally.
