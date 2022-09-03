S. Korea reports 2nd case of monkeypox infection
SEOUL, Sept. 3 (Yonhap) -- South Korea on Saturday confirmed its second case of monkeypox infection, prompting concerns over the possibility of the spread of the virus.
According to the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency (KDCA), the patient, who arrived at Incheon International Airport from Europe on August 18, tested positive for the virus this week.
The person has been in isolation treatment at a hospital.
In June, the country reported its first case of monkeypox. The first patient was discharged in July from a hospital
The virus, traditionally confined to regions in Central and Western Africa, can cause symptoms that include fever, chills, rash and lesions.
The country has been vigilant against a potential inflow of monkeypox as an increasing number of countries have reported cases of the viral disease and international travel has increased following the relaxation of COVID-19 restrictions.
Health authorities have designated monkeypox as a second-degree infectious disease out of a four-tier system. Currently, 22 contagious diseases, including COVID-19, cholera and chickenpox, are included in the same category.
