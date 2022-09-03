Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Military reports 706 more COVID-19 cases

All News 14:40 September 03, 2022

SEOUL, Sept. 3 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's military reported 706 additional COVID-19 cases Saturday, raising the total caseload among its service members to 265,697, the defense ministry said.

The new cases included 446 from the Army, 99 from the Air Force, 63 from the Navy, 51 from the Marine Corps and 47 from units under the direct control of the ministry.

Currently, 5,165 military personnel are under treatment.

This file photo taken Feb. 21, 2020, shows service members walking at Seoul Station in central Seoul. (Yonhap)

