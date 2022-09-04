Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Sunday's weather forecast

All News 09:02 September 04, 2022

SEOUL, Sep. 04 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather
forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Sunday.

Temperature (C) Condition Possibility

High/Low of Rain (%)

Seoul 26/22 Rain 80

Incheon 27/21 Rain 80

Suwon 27/21 Rain 70

Cheongju 28/22 Rain 70

Daejeon 29/22 Rain 60

Chuncheon 24/19 Rain 80

Gangneung 25/20 Rain 60

Jeonju 29/23 Rain 30

Gwangju 30/24 Sunny 60

Jeju 30/26 Rain 70

Daegu 29/21 Sunny 60

Busan 30/24 Rain 60

