Sunday's weather forecast
All News 09:02 September 04, 2022
SEOUL, Sep. 04 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather
forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Sunday.
Temperature (C) Condition Possibility
High/Low of Rain (%)
Seoul 26/22 Rain 80
Incheon 27/21 Rain 80
Suwon 27/21 Rain 70
Cheongju 28/22 Rain 70
Daejeon 29/22 Rain 60
Chuncheon 24/19 Rain 80
Gangneung 25/20 Rain 60
Jeonju 29/23 Rain 30
Gwangju 30/24 Sunny 60
Jeju 30/26 Rain 70
Daegu 29/21 Sunny 60
Busan 30/24 Rain 60
(END)
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
-
(2nd LD) Super Typhoon Hinnamnor forecast to make landfall on southern S. Korea next week
-
Busan preparing to successfully host BTS' 100,000-person concert
-
Assembly speaker Kim visits KAI, promises parliamentary support for arms exports
-
New DP Chairman Lee kicks off 1st day in office with emphasis on unity, cooperation
-
(3rd LD) Ex-presidential candidate Lee elected DP's new leader
Most Saved
-
(2nd LD) Super Typhoon Hinnamnor forecast to make landfall on southern S. Korea next week
-
(LEAD) S. Korea to lift pre-travel COVID-19 test requirement for inbound travelers this week
-
(3rd LD) Ex-presidential candidate Lee elected DP's new leader
-
(2nd LD) Main opposition leader Lee calls summons 'inappropriate'
-
New DP Chairman Lee kicks off 1st day in office with emphasis on unity, cooperation
-
(2nd LD) Super Typhoon Hinnamnor forecast to make landfall on southern S. Korea next week
-
(LEAD) S. Korea braces for Typhoon Hinnamnor; southern part forecast to be hit hard
-
S. Korea braces for Typhoon Hinnamnor; southern part forecast to be hit hard
-
Typhoon Hinnamnor travels toward S. Korea, southern regions on alert
-
(LEAD) New COVID-19 cases below 90,000 for 3rd day; pre-departure virus tests for arrivals lifted