China's No. 3 official to visit S. Korea for talks with parliamentary speaker

All News 11:43 September 04, 2022

SEOUL, Sept. 4 (Yonhap) -- Li Zhanshu, China's third-ranked official and chief of the Standing Committee of the National People's Congress, will visit Seoul next week for a meeting with National Assembly Speaker Kim Jin-pyo, the speaker's office said Sunday.

He plans to arrive here on Sept. 15 for a three-day stay, leading a large-scale government delegation.

Li and Kim are scheduled to hold talks on Sept. 16 on various issues, including ways to strengthen cooperation between the two countries' parliaments, as South Korea and China mark the 30th anniversary of establishing diplomatic ties this year, Kim's office said in a press release.

Li may also meet with President Yoon Suk-yeol to discuss the possibility of President Xi Jinping visiting South Korea.

This March 11, 2022, file photo shows Li Zhanshu, China's third-ranked official and chief of the Standing Committee of the National People's Congress, delivering a speech during the closing ceremony of a National People's Congress meeting in Beijing. (Yonhap)

hague@yna.co.kr
