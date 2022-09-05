Korean-language dailies

-- Gov't study finds greenhouse gas emissions incur 38 tln won in social costs (Kyunghyang Shinmun)

-- Super strong Typhoon Hinnamnor approaches Jeju (Kookmin Daily)

-- Typhoon Hinnamnor to make landfall in Tongyeong tomorrow morning (Donga Ilbo)

-- Yoon gov't to abolish 280 government-related commissions in streamlining efforts (Seoul Shinmun)

-- Powerful Typhoon Hinnamnor to hit Jeju tonight (Segye Times)

-- Jeju, southern region on Hinnamnor alert (Chosun Ilbo)

-- Typhoon Hinnamnor to hit Jeju today (JoongAng Ilbo)

-- Biden's version of U.S. protectionism that wrings out its allies (Hankyoreh)

-- S. Korea braces for powerful Typhoon Hinnamnor (Hankook Ilbo)

-- World economy expected to recover to pre-pandemic levels in 2024: Paul Krugman (Maeil Business Newspaper)

-- Gov't considering lifting 1.5 bln-won ceiling on mortgages (Korea Economic Daily)

