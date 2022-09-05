Top headlines in major S. Korean newspapers
SEOUL, Sept. 5 (Yonhap) -- The following are the top headlines in major South Korean newspapers on Sept. 5.
Korean-language dailies
-- Gov't study finds greenhouse gas emissions incur 38 tln won in social costs (Kyunghyang Shinmun)
-- Super strong Typhoon Hinnamnor approaches Jeju (Kookmin Daily)
-- Typhoon Hinnamnor to make landfall in Tongyeong tomorrow morning (Donga Ilbo)
-- Yoon gov't to abolish 280 government-related commissions in streamlining efforts (Seoul Shinmun)
-- Powerful Typhoon Hinnamnor to hit Jeju tonight (Segye Times)
-- Jeju, southern region on Hinnamnor alert (Chosun Ilbo)
-- Typhoon Hinnamnor to hit Jeju today (JoongAng Ilbo)
-- Biden's version of U.S. protectionism that wrings out its allies (Hankyoreh)
-- S. Korea braces for powerful Typhoon Hinnamnor (Hankook Ilbo)
-- World economy expected to recover to pre-pandemic levels in 2024: Paul Krugman (Maeil Business Newspaper)
-- Gov't considering lifting 1.5 bln-won ceiling on mortgages (Korea Economic Daily)
English-language dailies
-- Korea braces for typhoon, Busan in its path (Korea JoongAng Daily)
-- Korea braces for super typhoon (Korea Herald)
-- Korea braces for 'super strong' typhoon (Korea Times)
(END)
