LG makes splash with dual-purpose gadgets at IFA
By Woo Jae-yeon
BERLIN, Sept. 5 (Yonhap) -- Functional or purely aesthetic, LG Electronics Inc. showed off a series of interesting dual-purpose devices at the IFA tech fair.
The most noticeable device that fulfills two different functions is an air purifier-cum-table, the PuriCare Objet Collection Aero Furniture.
It is an air purifier that can be used as a table or a table with an air purifier built into its base depending on your perspective.
It comes with 360-degree air purification capabilities, mood lighting and wireless charging features. Not to mention, it is compatible with the LG ThinQ ecosystem.
LG said it will soon launch limited-edition versions of the Aero Furniture in collaboration with well-known artists.
It would not be an overstatement that LG's MoodUp refrigerator instantly spiced up the mood of visitors to LG's exhibition booth.
It is an illuminating fridge that can literally lift the mood by changing its door colors. And it can do so in sync with music coming out of a built-in Bluetooth speaker.
LG's MoodUp refrigerator can customize the color of its LED door panels via LG's ThinQ application, with 22 different colors for the upper door panel and 19 colors for the lower section.
There are also four color themes to choose from -- season, mood, place and pop.
Some more high-tech features are when it detects someone approaching, it blinks, and when the door has been left open for too long, it also blinks.
The exhibition also could be gamers' dream come true.
The LG Flex (LX3) is a 42-inch TV with the world's first bendable organic light-emitting diode (OLED) screen, which makes it perfect for an immersive, personalized viewing experience.
Flat screens are suited for watching movies or streaming services, while curved screens are better for a more immersive gaming experience. Gamers can bend their screen to their liking, from completely flat to spectacularly curved.
When LG started to plan the development of the device in 2020, it invited popular gamers to extensively discuss how they wanted their gaming monitors to look like, said Baik Seon-pil, head of TV product planning at LG's home entertainment division, at a recent press briefing on the sidelines of the IFA 2022.
"I can say that the product is the result of our close collaboration with gamers," Baik said, adding that every detail was carefully considered to accommodate gamers' opinions.
For example, the LG Flex is coated with super anti-reflection film to reduce visual distractions while gaming. The size of on-screen images can be adjusted according to gamers' individual taste or the genre of a game.
Another talk of the town at IFA is LG's Styler ShoeCare and ShoeCase.
Not only sneakerheads but also ordinary people with a fair amount of shoes at home might love its steam cleaning feature, as well as its transparent storage case and showcasing function.
LG said the ShoeCare provides 10 different cleaning courses for sneakers depending on the kind of fabric they are made of, protecting them from humidity and discoloring natural lights, and removing unpleasant smells.
They can also be remotely controlled and monitored through the ThinQ app.
jaeyeon.woo@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
(2nd LD) Super Typhoon Hinnamnor forecast to make landfall on southern S. Korea next week
-
Busan preparing to successfully host BTS' 100,000-person concert
-
Assembly speaker Kim visits KAI, promises parliamentary support for arms exports
-
New DP Chairman Lee kicks off 1st day in office with emphasis on unity, cooperation
-
S. Korea seeks slowest growth of budget spending in 6 years for next year
-
(2nd LD) Super Typhoon Hinnamnor forecast to make landfall on southern S. Korea next week
-
(LEAD) S. Korea to lift pre-travel COVID-19 test requirement for inbound travelers this week
-
(2nd LD) Main opposition leader Lee calls summons 'inappropriate'
-
New DP Chairman Lee kicks off 1st day in office with emphasis on unity, cooperation
-
(2nd LD) Prosecution asks DP leader Lee to appear for questioning
-
Typhoon Hinnamnor travels toward S. Korea, southern regions on alert
-
(LEAD) S. Korea braces for Typhoon Hinnamnor; southern part forecast to be hit hard
-
(4th LD) S. Korea braces for 'super strong' typhoon
-
(3rd LD) S. Korea braces for 'super strong' typhoon
-
S. Korea braces for Typhoon Hinnamnor; southern part forecast to be hit hard