Monday's weather forecast
All News 09:00 September 05, 2022
SEOUL, Sept. 5 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Monday.
Temperature (C) Condition Possibility
High/Low of Rain (%)
Seoul 23/22 Rain 90
Incheon 22/21 Rain 90
Suwon 24/22 Rain 90
Cheongju 27/24 Rain 70
Daejeon 27/23 Rain 60
Chuncheon 22/21 Rain 90
Gangneung 25/23 Rain 90
Jeonju 28/24 Rain 70
Gwangju 28/25 Rain 70
Jeju 29/26 Rain 90
Daegu 29/23 Sunny 60
Busan 29/26 Rain 90
(END)
