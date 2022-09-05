Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Monday's weather forecast

All News 09:00 September 05, 2022

SEOUL, Sept. 5 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Monday.

Temperature (C) Condition Possibility

High/Low of Rain (%)

Seoul 23/22 Rain 90

Incheon 22/21 Rain 90

Suwon 24/22 Rain 90

Cheongju 27/24 Rain 70

Daejeon 27/23 Rain 60

Chuncheon 22/21 Rain 90

Gangneung 25/23 Rain 90

Jeonju 28/24 Rain 70

Gwangju 28/25 Rain 70

Jeju 29/26 Rain 90

Daegu 29/23 Sunny 60

Busan 29/26 Rain 90

(END)

