N. Korea on alert for powerful Typhoon Hinnamnor
By Yi Wonju
SEOUL, Sept. 5 (Yonhap) -- North Korea is taking precautionary measures as it braces for a "super strong" typhoon churning toward the Korean Peninsula, according to its state media Monday.
North Korean officials have inspected buildings at risk of flooding or collapsing while fishing boats out in the sea were recalled to port as Typhoon Hinnamnor is expected to bring heavy rains, the Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) reported.
Pyongyang has taken measures to prevent damage in areas frequently hit by mudslides and inspected the transportation infrastructure, including railways and buses.
The Rodong Sinmun, the North's main newspaper, also said the country has come up with strict measures to prevent the spread and "inflow of malicious virus" through typhoons and tsunamis.
The paper then ramped up calls for efforts to avoid flood damage in major farming areas, which could aggravate the country's already serious food shortages.
A heavy rain advisory was issued for regions in the eastern Gangwon Province, the border city of Kaesong and the southern areas of Hwanghae Province as up to 100-150 millimeters of rainfall is expected to pound the regions, according to the Korean Central Broadcasting Station.
Typhoon Hinnamnor, the 11th this year, is forecast to reach waters off Jeju Island in South Korea this week as a "very strong" typhoon. Typhoons are classified into four categories: medium, strong, very strong and super strong.
julesyi@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
(2nd LD) Super Typhoon Hinnamnor forecast to make landfall on southern S. Korea next week
-
Busan preparing to successfully host BTS' 100,000-person concert
-
Assembly speaker Kim visits KAI, promises parliamentary support for arms exports
-
New DP Chairman Lee kicks off 1st day in office with emphasis on unity, cooperation
-
S. Korea seeks slowest growth of budget spending in 6 years for next year
-
(2nd LD) Super Typhoon Hinnamnor forecast to make landfall on southern S. Korea next week
-
(LEAD) S. Korea to lift pre-travel COVID-19 test requirement for inbound travelers this week
-
(2nd LD) Main opposition leader Lee calls summons 'inappropriate'
-
New DP Chairman Lee kicks off 1st day in office with emphasis on unity, cooperation
-
(2nd LD) Prosecution asks DP leader Lee to appear for questioning
-
Typhoon Hinnamnor travels toward S. Korea, southern regions on alert
-
(LEAD) S. Korea braces for Typhoon Hinnamnor; southern part forecast to be hit hard
-
(4th LD) S. Korea braces for 'super strong' typhoon
-
(3rd LD) S. Korea braces for 'super strong' typhoon
-
S. Korea braces for Typhoon Hinnamnor; southern part forecast to be hit hard