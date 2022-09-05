S. Korea's new COVID-19 cases hit lowest for Monday in 6 weeks as virus slows
SEOUL, Sept. 5 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's new COVID-19 cases hit the lowest for a Monday count in six weeks, as the virus is slowing at a steady pace.
The country reported 37,548 new COVID-19 infections, including 286 from overseas, bringing the total caseload to 23,606,740, the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency (KDCA) said.
The latest tally is the lowest Monday figure since 35,853 on July 25. The recent virus wave has been slowing with the daily infection cases declining from as high as 180,000 in mid-August to around 72,000 on Sunday.
South Korea reported 56 deaths from COVID-19 on Monday, putting the death toll at 27,149.
The number of critically ill patients stood at 562, up by 14 from the previous day.
South Korea has removed the mandatory pre-departure COVID-19 testing requirement for inbound travelers. A mandatory PCR test within the first 24 hours of entry into South Korea remains in place.
Health authorities have called for vigilance against another virus uptick, as many people are expected to travel to their hometowns during the Chuseok fall harvest holiday that runs from Friday through Monday this year.
elly@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
(2nd LD) Super Typhoon Hinnamnor forecast to make landfall on southern S. Korea next week
-
Busan preparing to successfully host BTS' 100,000-person concert
-
Assembly speaker Kim visits KAI, promises parliamentary support for arms exports
-
New DP Chairman Lee kicks off 1st day in office with emphasis on unity, cooperation
-
S. Korea seeks slowest growth of budget spending in 6 years for next year
-
(2nd LD) Super Typhoon Hinnamnor forecast to make landfall on southern S. Korea next week
-
(LEAD) S. Korea to lift pre-travel COVID-19 test requirement for inbound travelers this week
-
(2nd LD) Main opposition leader Lee calls summons 'inappropriate'
-
New DP Chairman Lee kicks off 1st day in office with emphasis on unity, cooperation
-
(2nd LD) Prosecution asks DP leader Lee to appear for questioning
-
Typhoon Hinnamnor travels toward S. Korea, southern regions on alert
-
(LEAD) S. Korea braces for Typhoon Hinnamnor; southern part forecast to be hit hard
-
(4th LD) S. Korea braces for 'super strong' typhoon
-
(3rd LD) S. Korea braces for 'super strong' typhoon
-
S. Korea braces for Typhoon Hinnamnor; southern part forecast to be hit hard