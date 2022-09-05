Opposition DP to file complaint against Yoon on charges of stating false information
SEOUL, Sept. 5 (Yonhap) -- The main opposition Democratic Party (DP) decided Monday to file a complaint against President Yoon Suk-yeol on charges of violating the election law by stating false information, days after the prosecution summoned DP leader Lee Jae-myung for questioning over similar charges.
The DP plans to file the complaint with the Seoul Central District Prosecutors' Office on Monday afternoon, DP spokesperson Rep. Park Sung-joon told reporters after a meeting of the party's Supreme Council.
It was not immediately clear what statement of Yoon's the DP is taking issue with.
