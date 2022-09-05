(2nd LD) DP decides to snub leader Lee's summons, demand probe against first lady
(ATTN: RECASTS headline; UPDATES throughout with DP meeting, photo)
By Lee Minji
SEOUL, Sept. 5 (Yonhap) -- The main opposition Democratic Party (DP) decided Monday to recommend leader Lee Jae-myung snub a prosecution summons, and to seek an independent counsel probe into stock manipulation allegations involving first lady Kim Keon-hee.
The party also filed a complaint against President Yoon Suk-yeol with the Seoul Central District Prosecutors Office on charges of stating false information with regard to the stock manipulation allegations in violation of the election law.
These moves came in response after the prosecution summoned Lee to appear for questioning over charges that he violated the election law by making false statements about land development projects pushed for in the city of Seongnam, just south of Seoul, when he was mayor.
The DP has branded the investigation as "political revenge" against Lee and "political oppression" aimed at breaking up the opposition party. Lee also protested the summons, saying the Yoon government is "nitpicking with something absurd."
"At this point, it is not right for the party chief to attend the questioning in person. A consensus was reached that it would be desirable to change it to a written probe," DP floor leader Park Hong-keun told reporters following an emergency general meeting of lawmakers.
The DP also decided to push for a bill mandating a special counsel investigation into allegations involving first lady Kim Keon-hee, including stock manipulation and academic credential falsification.
Prosecutors have been investigating the chairman of Deutsch Motors Inc., a BMW car dealer in South Korea, over allegations of mobilizing influential market players, including Kim, in order to boost Deutsch Motors' stock prices starting in December 2009 for about three years.
The first lady has also faced suspicions that she submitted false records of her academic and career background on multiple resumes, including one for a teaching job at Kookmin University, which she ultimately secured in 2014.
In the run-up to March's presidential election, Yoon rebutted the allegations of stock manipulation, arguing that his wife had entrusted all stock transactions to a broker and later ended that connection.
But the DP claimed the remark has turned out to be false.
While a probe against Yoon is not possible during his term, the DP said it carries a "symbolic meaning" as a probe can begin five years later upon the end of his term.
mlee@yna.co.kr
(END)
