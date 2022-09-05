'Squid Game' wins four prizes at creative arts Emmys
By Kim Boram
SEOUL, Sept. 5 (Yonhap) -- The global sensation "Squid Game" has won four prizes at this year's Primetime Creative Arts Emmy Awards, becoming the first Korean-made TV show to grab a trophy at the most prestigious TV event in the United States.
At the award ceremony recognizing the best in artistic and technical achievement in American prime time television programming Sunday (U.S. time), the Korean-language Netflix original series was awarded outstanding guest actress in a drama series, best production design, best stunt and best special visual effects.
It is the first time ever that a Korean TV program has been nominated and awarded at the Emmys.
In the category for the best guest actress in a drama series, Lee You-mi was named the winner over Marcia Gay Harden from "The Morning Show," Martha Kelly from "Euphoria," and Hope Davis, Sanaa Lathan and Harriet Walter from "Succession."
She became the first Korean actor to win an Emmy.
"I'm so happy, and I can't believe this. I can't wait to brag about this to my friends," Lee said after receiving the award. "I'll display the Emmy at home where everybody can see it well."
She played Ji-yeong in "Squid Game," who sacrifices herself to save her partner Sae-byeok (Jung Ho-yeon) in the sixth episode titled "Gganbu." Her death after the marble game is considered one of the most heartbreaking scenes of the nine-part series.
In the best production design for a narrative contemporary program (one hour or more), production designer Chae Kyoung-sun of "Squid Game" won for the sixth episode, featuring a small village in the memory of the mysterious organizer of the deadly competition.
Chae has been critically acclaimed for the colorful infinite staircase and arena set designs and the complex network of tunnels between the arena, the dorm and the administrative office throughout the nine-part series.
Its seventh episode, "VIPs," took the prize for best special visual effects in a single episode, while its stunt team led by Lim Tae-hoon was awarded outstanding stunt performance.
Meanwhile, "Squid Game" failed to win in the best editing, best main title theme music and cinematography categories.
In the upcoming Primetime Emmy Awards next Monday, the nine-part series has been nominated in seven categories, including best drama series and best actor for its lead Lee Jung-jae.
Released in September last year, "Squid Game," written and directed by Hwang Dong-hyuk, revolves around a group of desperate people forced to compete in a deadly competition for a chance to win a huge cash prize.
It was Netflix's biggest hit original series ever, with a total of 1.65 billion hours of viewing in the first four weeks.
