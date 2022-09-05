Defense minister discusses alliance, regional security with U.S. lawmakers
SEOUL, Sept. 5 (Yonhap) -- South Korean Defense Minister Lee Jong-sup had discussions with a group of visiting U.S. lawmakers Monday on issues related to the bilateral alliance and regional security, his office said.
The eight-member delegation consists of members of the House committees on armed services and foreign affairs, including Rep. Stephanie Murphy (D-FL) and Rep. Scott Franklin (R-FL).
Their trip here came as Seoul and Washington are striving to beef up their combined defense posture against North Korea's sabre-rattling. They regard Pyongyang as having completed preparations for another nuclear test amid the possibility of carrying out more missile tests in the near future.
Lee expressed his gratitude to the lawmakers for the passage of the National Defense Authorization Act for Fiscal Year 2023 at the House of Representatives in July.
The House's approval of the bill, which stipulates the importance of U.S. Forces Korea and Washington's commitment to extended deterrence, demonstrates its support for the alliance and combined combat readiness, the minister was quoted as noting.
He also requested congressional support so that the allies can produce tangible results in their upcoming consultations, including the Extended Deterrence Strategy and Consultation Group meeting to be held later this month.
