Prosecutor general nominee says DP leader Lee summoned to give chance to defend himself
SEOUL, Sept. 5 (Yonhap) -- The ongoing investigation into main opposition leader Lee Jae-young will proceed according to law and principles, the nominee for prosecutor general said Monday, stressing the prosecution has summoned Lee for questioning to give him a chance to defend himself.
Prosecutor General nominee Lee One-seok made the remarks during his parliamentary confirmation hearing, days after the prosecution asked Democratic Party (DP) Chairman Lee to appear for questioning by Tuesday morning over allegations he made false statements in the run-up to the presidential election.
The DP has protested the summons as "political revenge" against Lee and the party.
The summons "is a chance given to Lee to explain himself sufficiently" and is in line with the general procedures, the nominee said in his parliamentary confirmation hearing.
"Not only this case but all other cases as well will be determined only in accordance with evidence and legal principles," the prosecutor general nominee noted.
The DP leader is under investigation on an alleged election law violation for saying during a parliamentary session last October that the developer of the 2015 Baekhyeon-dong project in Seongnam, just south of Seoul, was given special treatment at the request of the land ministry.
The then opposition People Power Party (PPP) disputed the claim, saying the favor was voluntarily awarded by the Seongnam municipal government when Lee was the city's mayor.
The nominee also pledged efforts to ensure neutrality and fairness of the investigative body.
"I will ensure all prosecution tasks, such as probes, trial and the execution of penalties, are carried out only in accordance with the law, principles and evidence," he said, vowing to beef up the "impartiality and objectivity" of the prosecution.
