KT&G 82,900 DN 100

Doosan Enerbility 18,900 DN 200

Doosanfc 34,650 DN 850

LG Display 16,000 UP 300

Kangwonland 26,150 UP 100

NAVER 236,000 UP 2,000

Kakao 70,000 DN 200

NCsoft 377,500 UP 9,500

HANATOUR SERVICE 54,300 DN 1,700

COSMAX 59,300 DN 800

KIWOOM 82,400 UP 800

DSME 19,050 UP 50

HDSINFRA 5,580 DN 120

DWEC 4,970 0

POSCO INTERNATIONAL 27,100 UP 1,300

CJ CheilJedang 397,500 DN 2,500

KEPCO KPS 38,750 DN 350

LG H&H 672,000 DN 19,000

LGCHEM 616,000 UP 6,000

KEPCO E&C 68,200 DN 200

HYUNDAIHOMESHOP 49,450 0

HYUNDAI ROTEM 30,500 UP 300

LGELECTRONICS 97,200 DN 100

Celltrion 180,500 DN 4,000

TKG Huchems 20,150 UP 100

DAEWOONG PHARM 166,000 DN 500

HYUNDAIDEPTST 60,700 UP 200

KIH 56,100 UP 100

GS 45,550 DN 200

LIG Nex1 107,500 UP 2,000

Fila Holdings 30,900 UP 500

HYUNDAIGLOVIS 170,500 DN 1,000

HANAFINANCIALGR 38,050 UP 350

HANWHA LIFE 2,370 UP 70

AMOREPACIFIC 117,500 DN 2,000

FOOSUNG 15,100 DN 250

SK Innovation 186,000 UP 4,500

KBFinancialGroup 48,100 UP 950

Hansae 15,350 UP 200

Youngone Corp 43,800 DN 250

(MORE)