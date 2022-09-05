KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-4
KT&G 82,900 DN 100
Doosan Enerbility 18,900 DN 200
Doosanfc 34,650 DN 850
LG Display 16,000 UP 300
Kangwonland 26,150 UP 100
NAVER 236,000 UP 2,000
Kakao 70,000 DN 200
NCsoft 377,500 UP 9,500
HANATOUR SERVICE 54,300 DN 1,700
COSMAX 59,300 DN 800
KIWOOM 82,400 UP 800
DSME 19,050 UP 50
HDSINFRA 5,580 DN 120
DWEC 4,970 0
POSCO INTERNATIONAL 27,100 UP 1,300
CJ CheilJedang 397,500 DN 2,500
KEPCO KPS 38,750 DN 350
LG H&H 672,000 DN 19,000
LGCHEM 616,000 UP 6,000
KEPCO E&C 68,200 DN 200
HYUNDAIHOMESHOP 49,450 0
HYUNDAI ROTEM 30,500 UP 300
LGELECTRONICS 97,200 DN 100
Celltrion 180,500 DN 4,000
TKG Huchems 20,150 UP 100
DAEWOONG PHARM 166,000 DN 500
HYUNDAIDEPTST 60,700 UP 200
KIH 56,100 UP 100
GS 45,550 DN 200
LIG Nex1 107,500 UP 2,000
Fila Holdings 30,900 UP 500
HYUNDAIGLOVIS 170,500 DN 1,000
HANAFINANCIALGR 38,050 UP 350
HANWHA LIFE 2,370 UP 70
AMOREPACIFIC 117,500 DN 2,000
FOOSUNG 15,100 DN 250
SK Innovation 186,000 UP 4,500
KBFinancialGroup 48,100 UP 950
Hansae 15,350 UP 200
Youngone Corp 43,800 DN 250
(MORE)
-
(2nd LD) Super Typhoon Hinnamnor forecast to make landfall on southern S. Korea next week
-
(2nd LD) Main opposition leader Lee calls summons 'inappropriate'
-
(LEAD) Main opposition leader Lee calls summons 'inappropriate'
-
Main opposition leader Lee calls summons 'inappropriate'
-
(2nd LD) Prosecution asks DP leader Lee to appear for questioning
-
(2nd LD) Super Typhoon Hinnamnor forecast to make landfall on southern S. Korea next week
-
(LEAD) S. Korea to lift pre-travel COVID-19 test requirement for inbound travelers this week
-
(2nd LD) Main opposition leader Lee calls summons 'inappropriate'
-
(2nd LD) Prosecution asks DP leader Lee to appear for questioning
-
(LEAD) Super strong typhoon forecast to affect southern South Korea early next week
-
Typhoon Hinnamnor travels toward S. Korea, southern regions on alert
-
(LEAD) S. Korea braces for powerful Typhoon Hinnamnor
-
(4th LD) S. Korea braces for 'super strong' typhoon
-
(3rd LD) S. Korea braces for 'super strong' typhoon
-
S. Korea braces for powerful Typhoon Hinnamnor