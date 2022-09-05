S. Korea, Canada agree to create new dialogue on fighting climate change
SEOUL, Sept. 5 (Yonhap) -- South Korea and Canada agreed Monday to create a bilateral dialogue platform to discuss cooperation in fighting climate change, Seoul's foreign ministry said.
South Korean ambassador for climate change, Kim Hyo-eun, and her Canadian counterpart, Catherine Stewart, reached the agreement to launch the Climate Change Dialogue during their meeting in Seoul.
The two sides plan to hold its inaugural session sometime next year, according to the ministry.
At the new dialogue, they are to discuss various issues, including domestic steps to tackle climate change, such as the development and use of renewable energy sources, zero-emission vehicles and environmentally friendly technologies.
During Monday's talks, Kim and Stewart recognized the growing threat from climate change and shared the need to urgently strengthen action against such challenges over the next decade, which they cast as a "critical" period for responses to the climate crisis, the ministry said.
-
