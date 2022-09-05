S. Korea, Vietnam hold annual strategic defense dialogue
SEOUL, Sept. 5 (Yonhap) -- South Korea and Vietnam agreed on the need to strengthen bilateral cooperation in the arms industry, maritime security, military logistics, cybersecurity and other areas during their annual senior-level defense talks in Seoul on Monday, officials here said.
South Korean Vice Defense Minister Shin Beom-chul and his Vietnamese counterpart, Hoang Xuan Chien, led the 10th strategic defense dialogue, as the two countries seek to bolster security cooperation on the occasion of the 30th anniversary this year of the establishment of bilateral diplomatic ties.
The two sides shared the need to bolster cooperation in high-level exchanges, military education and other areas, the ministry said, as they are pushing to elevate the bilateral relationship to a "comprehensive strategic partnership."
Shin explained South Korea's policy toward North Korea, and asked for Vietnam's support for Seoul's efforts to encourage the North's denuclearization and achieve peace and prosperity on the Korean Peninsula, the ministry said.
At the talks, Chien pointed out that South Korea's handover of two decommissioned naval vessels to Vietnam in 2017 and 2018, respectively, has helped the country's efforts to bolster maritime security, while calling for support in ensuring the delivery of another used vessel can proceed smoothly.
Shin also called for Vietnam's support for South Korea's bid to host the 2030 World Expo in its southeastern port city of Busan.
