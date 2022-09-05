PM Han meets visiting Laotian deputy prime minister
SEOUL, Sept. 5 (Yonhap) --- South Korean Prime Minister Han Duck-soo met Laotian Deputy Prime Minister Saleumxay Kommasith in Seoul on Monday to discuss bilateral relations and future cooperation, Han's office said.
Han voiced hope that people-to-people exchanges between the two countries will increase as soon as the COVID-19 situation stabilizes, while highlighting the potential for bilateral cooperation in trade, investment and other areas, according to his office.
Han also called for Laos to play a "constructive" role in fostering ties between South Korea and the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN), a regional bloc that he described as Korea's "core" partner in terms of the economy, diplomacy and politics.
Saleumxay, who doubles as foreign minister, said that the Laotian government values the partnership with South Korea, while expressing hope that South Korean businesses will expand their investments in Laos.
Han also used the talks to ask for Laos' backing for South Korea's bid to host the 2030 World Expo in its southern port city of Busan.
