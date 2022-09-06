(EDITORIAL from Korea Times on Sept. 6)

More realistic steps are needed to lessen the people's burden. If necessary, the government should consider releasing more state-hoarded products to curb prices. The approaching Typhoon Hinnamnor will likely accelerate the spiraling prices as it is likely to decrease the harvest of farm products. Efforts are needed to minimize the impact of the typhoon. Yet, more urgent is to tackle the fallout from the weakening won. The local currency closed at 1,371.4 won per U.S. dollar Monday, the lowest level since April 1, 2009.