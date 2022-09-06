(EDITORIAL from Korea JoongAng Daily on Sept. 6)

After a recommendation for the resignation of all lawmakers elected under proportional representation from the Justice Party (JP) was voted down in a general meeting of the minority party on Monday, the legislators can keep their seats in the National Assembly. But the repercussions of the vote are far-reaching because it was not only the first voting on the fate of lawmakers by party members themselves in Korea, but also reflects growing demands for a colossal revamp of splinter parties. Though the recommendation was rejected at the last minute, a whopping 40.75 percent of all party members approved the resignation of lawmakers in proportional seats. Lowering their heads after the vote, the five legislators vowed to do their best to meet the requirements for them.