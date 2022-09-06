Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Typhoon Hinnamnor exits S. Korea into waters near Ulsan

All News 07:57 September 06, 2022

SEOUL, Sept. 6 (Yonhap) -- Super Typhoon Hinnamnor moved out of South Korea early Tuesday morning about 2 1/2 hours after making landfall on the southern coast, the state weather agency said, as the country is assessing the damage from the storm.

The typhoon moved off the southeastern coastal city of Ulsan, 307 southeast of Seoul, toward the East Sea at 7:10 a.m. after making landfall near the southern city of Geoje at 4:50 a.m., according to the Korea Meteorological Administration.

