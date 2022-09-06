Korean modern artworks to go on display in L.A. next week
SEOUL, Sept. 6 (Yonhap) -- About 130 modern Korean artworks, including some from donations of late Samsung Chairman Lee Kun-hee, will go on display in the United States next week, organizers said Tuesday.
The exhibit, titled "The Space Between: The Modern in Korean Art," will run from Sunday to Feb. 19 next year at the Los Angeles County Museum of Art (LACMA) in Los Angeles, California, according to the National Museum of Modern and Contemporary Art, Korea (MMCA).
It is the first overseas exposition held in a western country, covering Korean modern art made from 1897-1965, the MMCA said.
On display will be 130 works by 88 painters, sculptures and photographers, including 21 works from the private collection donated by the late Samsung chairman.
They include Koreans' favorite paintings, like "Children on the Yard" by Park Su-geun and "White Ox" by Lee Jung-seop, along with a self portrait by Na Hye-seok, Korea's first female oil painter, and "Rondo" and "Mountain and Moon" by Kim Whan-ki.
"The Space Between" is part of Hyundai Motor's project to showcase artworks and programs supporting the field of art and technology in partnership with LACMA.
RM of K-pop sensation BTS has narrated an audio guide for the selected 10 pieces of the upcoming exhibition both in English and Korean. His narration will be available at LACMA and the web site of the MMCA.
brk@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
(2nd LD) Super Typhoon Hinnamnor forecast to make landfall on southern S. Korea next week
-
Korean modern artworks to go on display in L.A. next week
-
(LEAD) S. Korea braces for powerful Typhoon Hinnamnor
-
(2nd LD) Main opposition leader Lee calls summons 'inappropriate'
-
(LEAD) Main opposition leader Lee calls summons 'inappropriate'
-
(2nd LD) Super Typhoon Hinnamnor forecast to make landfall on southern S. Korea next week
-
(LEAD) S. Korea to lift pre-travel COVID-19 test requirement for inbound travelers this week
-
(2nd LD) Main opposition leader Lee calls summons 'inappropriate'
-
(2nd LD) Prosecution asks DP leader Lee to appear for questioning
-
Typhoon Hinnamnor travels toward S. Korea, southern regions on alert
-
(LEAD) S. Korea braces for powerful Typhoon Hinnamnor
-
(4th LD) S. Korea braces for 'super strong' typhoon
-
(3rd LD) S. Korea braces as Typhoon Hinnamnor nears
-
Korean modern artworks to go on display in L.A. next week
-
(4th LD) S. Korea braces as Typhoon Hinnamnor nears