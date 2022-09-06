Stray Kids to drop new EP next month
All News 09:44 September 06, 2022
SEOUL, Sept. 6 (Yonhap) -- K-pop boy group Stray Kids will return with its seventh EP titled "Maxident" on Oct. 7, the band's agency said Tuesday.
It will mark the first release from the group since its sixth EP, "Oddinary," in March.
The last EP debuted atop the Billboard 200 main albums chart with the album's lead single, "Maniac," streamed more than 100 million times on Spotify, the world's largest music streaming service.
Stray Kids debuted in 2018 and consists of eight members -- Bang Chan, Lee Know, Changbin, Hyunjin, Han, Felix, Seungmin and I.N.
