The Korea Interbank Offered Rates (KORIBOR)
All News 11:05 September 06, 2022
SEOUL, Sept. 6 (Yonhap) -- The Korea Interbank Offered Rates (KORIBOR) as posted by Yonhap Infomax, the financial news and information arm of Yonhap News Agency, at 11:00 a.m.
Term Today (%) Previous Session (%)
1-W 2.50 2.50
1-M 2.61 2.62
2-M 2.74 2.74
3-M 2.88 2.89
6-M 3.33 3.34
12-M 3.74 3.76
(END)
Keywords
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
-
Korean modern artworks to go on display in L.A. next week
-
(2nd LD) Super Typhoon Hinnamnor forecast to make landfall on southern S. Korea next week
-
(LEAD) S. Korea braces for powerful Typhoon Hinnamnor
-
(2nd LD) Main opposition leader Lee calls summons 'inappropriate'
-
(LEAD) Main opposition leader Lee calls summons 'inappropriate'
Most Saved
-
(2nd LD) Super Typhoon Hinnamnor forecast to make landfall on southern S. Korea next week
-
(LEAD) S. Korea to lift pre-travel COVID-19 test requirement for inbound travelers this week
-
(2nd LD) Main opposition leader Lee calls summons 'inappropriate'
-
(2nd LD) Prosecution asks DP leader Lee to appear for questioning
-
Typhoon Hinnamnor travels toward S. Korea, southern regions on alert
-
(LEAD) S. Korea braces for powerful Typhoon Hinnamnor
-
Korean modern artworks to go on display in L.A. next week
-
(4th LD) S. Korea braces for 'super strong' typhoon
-
(LEAD) Typhoon Hinnamnor exits S. Korea into waters near Ulsan, leaving 1 missing
-
(3rd LD) S. Korea braces as Typhoon Hinnamnor nears