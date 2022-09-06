Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Daewoo Shipbuilding wins 2 tln-won LNG ship order in Africa

All News 13:58 September 06, 2022

SEOUL, Sept. 6 (Yonhap) -- Daewoo Shipbuilding & Marine Engineering Co. said Tuesday it has received a 2 trillion-won (US$1.5 billion) liquefied natural gas (LNG) ship order in Africa.

The world's fourth-biggest shipbuilder by order backlog will build seven LNG carriers for an unidentified shipper in Africa by February 2026, the company said in a regulatory filing.

The shipyard has obtained $8.17 billion worth of ship orders so far this year, achieving 92 percent of its annual order target of $8.9 billion.

It had an order backlog of $28.8 billion, or 131 ships, as of the end of August.

This file photo offered by Daewoo Shipbuilding & Marine Engineering shows an LNG ship. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE)(Yonhap)

kyongae.choi@yna.co.kr
(END)

Keywords
#Daewoo Shipbuilding #ship order
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Most Viewed More
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
HOME All News
HOME TOP
Send Feedback
How can we improve?
Thanks for your feedback!