Daewoo Shipbuilding wins 2 tln-won LNG ship order in Africa
SEOUL, Sept. 6 (Yonhap) -- Daewoo Shipbuilding & Marine Engineering Co. said Tuesday it has received a 2 trillion-won (US$1.5 billion) liquefied natural gas (LNG) ship order in Africa.
The world's fourth-biggest shipbuilder by order backlog will build seven LNG carriers for an unidentified shipper in Africa by February 2026, the company said in a regulatory filing.
The shipyard has obtained $8.17 billion worth of ship orders so far this year, achieving 92 percent of its annual order target of $8.9 billion.
It had an order backlog of $28.8 billion, or 131 ships, as of the end of August.
kyongae.choi@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
Korean modern artworks to go on display in L.A. next week
-
(2nd LD) Super Typhoon Hinnamnor forecast to make landfall on southern S. Korea next week
-
(LEAD) S. Korea braces for powerful Typhoon Hinnamnor
-
(2nd LD) Main opposition leader Lee calls summons 'inappropriate'
-
(LEAD) Main opposition leader Lee calls summons 'inappropriate'
-
(2nd LD) Super Typhoon Hinnamnor forecast to make landfall on southern S. Korea next week
-
(LEAD) S. Korea to lift pre-travel COVID-19 test requirement for inbound travelers this week
-
(2nd LD) Main opposition leader Lee calls summons 'inappropriate'
-
(2nd LD) Prosecution asks DP leader Lee to appear for questioning
-
Typhoon Hinnamnor travels toward S. Korea, southern regions on alert
-
Korean modern artworks to go on display in L.A. next week
-
(LEAD) Typhoon Hinnamnor exits S. Korea into waters near Ulsan, leaving 1 missing
-
(LEAD) S. Korea braces for powerful Typhoon Hinnamnor
-
(3rd LD) S. Korea braces as Typhoon Hinnamnor nears
-
(4th LD) S. Korea braces for 'super strong' typhoon