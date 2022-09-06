Military reports 898 more COVID-19 cases
All News 14:11 September 06, 2022
SEOUL, Sept. 6 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's military reported 898 additional COVID-19 cases Tuesday, raising the total caseload among its service members to 267,553, the defense ministry said.
The new cases included 653 from the Army, 104 from the Air Force, 50 from the Marine Corps and 45 from units under the direct control of the ministry.
There were also 39 cases from the Navy, five cases from the Joint Chiefs of Staff and two from the ministry.
Currently, 4,243 military personnel are under treatment.
colin@yna.co.kr
(END)
Keywords
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
-
Korean modern artworks to go on display in L.A. next week
-
(2nd LD) Super Typhoon Hinnamnor forecast to make landfall on southern S. Korea next week
-
(LEAD) S. Korea braces for powerful Typhoon Hinnamnor
-
(2nd LD) Main opposition leader Lee calls summons 'inappropriate'
-
(LEAD) Main opposition leader Lee calls summons 'inappropriate'
Most Saved
-
(2nd LD) Super Typhoon Hinnamnor forecast to make landfall on southern S. Korea next week
-
(LEAD) S. Korea to lift pre-travel COVID-19 test requirement for inbound travelers this week
-
(2nd LD) Main opposition leader Lee calls summons 'inappropriate'
-
(2nd LD) Prosecution asks DP leader Lee to appear for questioning
-
Typhoon Hinnamnor travels toward S. Korea, southern regions on alert
-
Korean modern artworks to go on display in L.A. next week
-
(LEAD) Typhoon Hinnamnor exits S. Korea into waters near Ulsan, leaving 1 missing
-
(LEAD) S. Korea braces for powerful Typhoon Hinnamnor
-
(3rd LD) S. Korea braces as Typhoon Hinnamnor nears
-
(4th LD) S. Korea braces for 'super strong' typhoon