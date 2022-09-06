S. Korea to offer $180,000 worth of aid to Marshall Islands, Nauru, Honduras
All News 16:34 September 06, 2022
SEOUL, Sept. 6 (Yonhap) -- South Korea said Tuesday it will provide humanitarian aid worth a total of US$180,000 to the Marshall Islands, Nauru and Honduras in support of their fight against the COVID-19 pandemic.
The package includes $100,000 worth of medical supplies, including testing kits and masks, for the Marshall Islands and $50,000 and $30,000 worth of assistance for Nauru and Honduras, respectively, with the aid to be delivered through the United Nations Children's Fund (UNICEF), according to the foreign ministry.
ejkim@yna.co.kr
(END)
Keywords
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
-
Korean modern artworks to go on display in L.A. next week
-
(2nd LD) Super Typhoon Hinnamnor forecast to make landfall on southern S. Korea next week
-
(LEAD) S. Korea braces for powerful Typhoon Hinnamnor
-
(2nd LD) Main opposition leader Lee calls summons 'inappropriate'
-
(LEAD) Main opposition leader Lee calls summons 'inappropriate'
Most Saved
-
(2nd LD) Super Typhoon Hinnamnor forecast to make landfall on southern S. Korea next week
-
(LEAD) S. Korea to lift pre-travel COVID-19 test requirement for inbound travelers this week
-
(2nd LD) Main opposition leader Lee calls summons 'inappropriate'
-
(2nd LD) Prosecution asks DP leader Lee to appear for questioning
-
Typhoon Hinnamnor travels toward S. Korea, southern regions on alert
-
Korean modern artworks to go on display in L.A. next week
-
(LEAD) Typhoon Hinnamnor exits S. Korea into waters near Ulsan, leaving 1 missing
-
(3rd LD) S. Korea braces as Typhoon Hinnamnor nears
-
(LEAD) S. Korea braces for powerful Typhoon Hinnamnor
-
(4th LD) S. Korea braces as Typhoon Hinnamnor nears