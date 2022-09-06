Prime minister meets with new U.S. ambassador
SEOUL, Sept. 6 (Yonhap) -- South Korean Prime Minister Han Duck-soo met with new U.S. Ambassador to South Korea Philip Goldberg on Tuesday to discuss bilateral relations and pending issues, his office said.
Han requested Washington's special interest and consideration for South Korean firms entering the U.S. market following the Inflation Reduction Act (IRA) that excludes electric vehicles assembled outside North America from subsidies.
The IRA, signed by U.S. President Joe Biden in August, gives tax credits to buyers of EVs assembled only in North America, sparking concerns that carmakers here will lose ground in the U.S. market as they make EVs at domestic plants for export.
Han congratulated Goldberg on his appointment and voiced hope that he would play a bridging role so that bilateral cooperation and exchange are strengthened.
Goldberg expressed gratitude for Han's welcome and said he would play a bigger role in strengthening bilateral relations not only in military and security areas, but also in others such as economic security and global cooperation.
Goldberg assumed the post in July as Washington's first ambassador to Seoul under the Biden administration.
(END)
-
Korean modern artworks to go on display in L.A. next week
-
(2nd LD) Super Typhoon Hinnamnor forecast to make landfall on southern S. Korea next week
-
(LEAD) S. Korea braces for powerful Typhoon Hinnamnor
-
(2nd LD) Main opposition leader Lee calls summons 'inappropriate'
-
(LEAD) Main opposition leader Lee calls summons 'inappropriate'
-
(2nd LD) Super Typhoon Hinnamnor forecast to make landfall on southern S. Korea next week
-
(LEAD) S. Korea to lift pre-travel COVID-19 test requirement for inbound travelers this week
-
(2nd LD) Main opposition leader Lee calls summons 'inappropriate'
-
(2nd LD) Prosecution asks DP leader Lee to appear for questioning
-
Typhoon Hinnamnor travels toward S. Korea, southern regions on alert
-
Korean modern artworks to go on display in L.A. next week
-
(LEAD) Typhoon Hinnamnor exits S. Korea into waters near Ulsan, leaving 1 missing
-
(4th LD) S. Korea braces as Typhoon Hinnamnor nears
-
(3rd LD) Typhoon Hinnamnor exits S. Korea into waters near Ulsan, leaving 2 dead, 10 missing
-
(3rd LD) S. Korea braces as Typhoon Hinnamnor nears