Prime minister meets with new U.S. ambassador

All News 19:33 September 06, 2022

SEOUL, Sept. 6 (Yonhap) -- South Korean Prime Minister Han Duck-soo met with new U.S. Ambassador to South Korea Philip Goldberg on Tuesday to discuss bilateral relations and pending issues, his office said.

Han requested Washington's special interest and consideration for South Korean firms entering the U.S. market following the Inflation Reduction Act (IRA) that excludes electric vehicles assembled outside North America from subsidies.

The IRA, signed by U.S. President Joe Biden in August, gives tax credits to buyers of EVs assembled only in North America, sparking concerns that carmakers here will lose ground in the U.S. market as they make EVs at domestic plants for export.

Han congratulated Goldberg on his appointment and voiced hope that he would play a bridging role so that bilateral cooperation and exchange are strengthened.

Goldberg expressed gratitude for Han's welcome and said he would play a bigger role in strengthening bilateral relations not only in military and security areas, but also in others such as economic security and global cooperation.

Goldberg assumed the post in July as Washington's first ambassador to Seoul under the Biden administration.

South Korean Prime Minister Han Duck-soo (R) meets new U.S. Ambassador to South Korea Philip Goldberg in Seoul on Sept. 6, 2022, in this photo released by the prime minister's office. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)


