Russia asks N. Korea for ammunition, indicating challenges in Ukraine war: Pentagon
By Byun Duk-kun
WASHINGTON, Sept. 6 (Yonhap) -- Russia has reached out to North Korea and Iran, a U.S. defense department spokesperson said Tuesday, in its apparently desperate search for ammunition.
Brig. Gen. Pat Ryder insisted Moscow's request for ammunition from North Korea demonstrates the difficulties Russia now faces due to its ongoing war against Ukraine.
"We do have indications that Russia has approached North Korea to request ammunition," the department press secretary said in a press briefing.
"I'm not able to provide any more detail than that at this point in time, but it does demonstrate and it is indicative of the situation that Russia finds itself in, in terms of its logistics and sustainment capabilities as it relates to Ukraine," the Air Force general added.
Ryder said Russia has specifically asked for ammunition, but declined to comment on what type of ammunition North Korea may offer.
"The information that we have is that Russia has specifically asked for ammunition. But in terms of the capabilities, I don't want to speculate on what Russia may or may not need beyond that or what they (North Korea) could offer," he said.
The Pentagon official also argued the fact that Russia has only reached out to Iran and North Korea, both of which have been labeled by the U.S. as "rogue nations," shows its status in the international community.
"This information is relevant to the fight in the sense that again, it's indicative of the situation that Russia finds itself in and shows the fact that they're trying to reach out to international actors like Iran and North Korea, they don't have the best record when it comes to international stability," he added.
bdk@yna.co.kr
(END)
