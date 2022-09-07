Korean-language dailies

-- 'Tragedy' in Pohang as people tried to move vehicles (Kyunghyang Shinmun)

-- 2 return after 8 go missing; 'I endured thinking of children' (Kookmin Daily)

-- Seven die, two remain missing in underground parking lot where people tried to move cars (Donga Ilbo)

-- Pohang suffers heavy rain; tragedy occurs as people tried to move cars underground (Seoul Shinmun)

-- 2 residents return alive in miracle after 13 hours (Segye Times)

-- Miracle of underground parking lot in Pohang; 2 survive (Chosun Ilbo)

-- 'Miraculous return' from flooded underground parking lot in Pohang (JoongAng Ilbo)

-- Tragedy at flooded parking lot in Pohang; 2 return alive miraculously (Hankyoreh)

-- 'Miracle return'; 2 people endured 15 hours in underground parking lot (Hankook Ilbo)

-- Asia now 'battleground of future cities' (Maeil Business Newspaper)

-- SK hynix thinks outside of box, builds new plants during crisis (Korea Economic Daily)

