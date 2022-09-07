Top headlines in major S. Korean newspapers
SEOUL, Sept. 7 (Yonhap) -- The following are the top headlines in major South Korean newspapers on Sept. 7.
Korean-language dailies
-- 'Tragedy' in Pohang as people tried to move vehicles (Kyunghyang Shinmun)
-- 2 return after 8 go missing; 'I endured thinking of children' (Kookmin Daily)
-- Seven die, two remain missing in underground parking lot where people tried to move cars (Donga Ilbo)
-- Pohang suffers heavy rain; tragedy occurs as people tried to move cars underground (Seoul Shinmun)
-- 2 residents return alive in miracle after 13 hours (Segye Times)
-- Miracle of underground parking lot in Pohang; 2 survive (Chosun Ilbo)
-- 'Miraculous return' from flooded underground parking lot in Pohang (JoongAng Ilbo)
-- Tragedy at flooded parking lot in Pohang; 2 return alive miraculously (Hankyoreh)
-- 'Miracle return'; 2 people endured 15 hours in underground parking lot (Hankook Ilbo)
-- Asia now 'battleground of future cities' (Maeil Business Newspaper)
-- SK hynix thinks outside of box, builds new plants during crisis (Korea Economic Daily)
English-language dailies
-- Diminished Hinnamnor soaks southeast (Korea JoongAng Daily)
-- Typhoon Hinnamnor leaves behind casualties, damage (Korea Herald)
-- 'Inflation Reduction Act is in clear violation of KORUS FTA' (Korea Times)
(END)
