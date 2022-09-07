Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Wednesday's weather forecast

All News 09:00 September 07, 2022

SEOUL, Sep. 7 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Wednesday.

Temperature (C) Condition Possibility

High/Low of Rain (%)

Seoul 28/17 Sunny 0

Incheon 26/19 Sunny 0

Suwon 28/17 Sunny 0

Cheongju 28/18 Sunny 0

Daejeon 28/17 Sunny 0

Chuncheon 28/15 Sunny 0

Gangneung 29/19 Sunny 0

Jeonju 28/18 Sunny 0

Gwangju 29/18 Sunny 0

Jeju 28/21 Sunny 0

Daegu 29/17 Sunny 0

Busan 29/19 Sunny 0

