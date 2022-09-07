Wednesday's weather forecast
All News 09:00 September 07, 2022
SEOUL, Sep. 7 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Wednesday.
Temperature (C) Condition Possibility
High/Low of Rain (%)
Seoul 28/17 Sunny 0
Incheon 26/19 Sunny 0
Suwon 28/17 Sunny 0
Cheongju 28/18 Sunny 0
Daejeon 28/17 Sunny 0
Chuncheon 28/15 Sunny 0
Gangneung 29/19 Sunny 0
Jeonju 28/18 Sunny 0
Gwangju 29/18 Sunny 0
Jeju 28/21 Sunny 0
Daegu 29/17 Sunny 0
Busan 29/19 Sunny 0
(END)
